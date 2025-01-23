Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $109,490,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.