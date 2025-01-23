UMB Bank n.a. Has $263,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 35.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 63.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

