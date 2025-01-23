UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 45 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE FIX opened at $550.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.15 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

