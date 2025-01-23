UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HP were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 90,827 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,596 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.15 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

