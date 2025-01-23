The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $158.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

