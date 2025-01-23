UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,061 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

