UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,144 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in CrowdStrike by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $377.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.61 and a 200 day moving average of $311.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.15, a PEG ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.



