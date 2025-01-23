Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $235.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.61.

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

