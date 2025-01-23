Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,445,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,938,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.09 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $202.25 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.85.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
