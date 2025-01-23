Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,445,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,938,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.09 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $202.25 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.