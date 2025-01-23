Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.9 %

OHI opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.