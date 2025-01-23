Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SGDM stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

