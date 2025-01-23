HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HEICO by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.6% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at $241.38 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $178.20 and a 1 year high of $283.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

