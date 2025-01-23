Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.8 %

F opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

