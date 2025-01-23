Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,553 Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Global Self Storage in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SELF opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.24. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0725 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

