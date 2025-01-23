Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 11,559 FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.06% of FreightCar America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FreightCar America

In other news, Director James R. Meyer bought 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 838,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,105.72. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $16.10.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

