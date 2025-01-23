Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 115.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

