Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 320.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 94,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

