Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,739,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 91,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,032,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PFIE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.55 price target on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

