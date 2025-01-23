Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,710 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 912,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 140,786 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Landsea Homes by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 694,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landsea Homes

In related news, major shareholder Huaijun Chen sold 3,565,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $36,543,474.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,525.75. This trade represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,502.22. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,098,943 shares of company stock valued at $62,522,303. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $297.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

