Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 689.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

HNRG opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $553.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNRG shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $309,448.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,397.09. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 104,524 shares of company stock worth $1,356,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

