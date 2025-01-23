Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 14,985 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APT opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSE:APT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.