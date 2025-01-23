Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $233,000 Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Mistras Group worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 554.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.