Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Townsquare Media worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSQ. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Townsquare Media news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $371,591.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,880.72. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,342.45. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,525 shares of company stock worth $713,275 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSQ opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $115.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.15%.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

