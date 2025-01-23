Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 82,922 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,922 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 78.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $433.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.50 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

