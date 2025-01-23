Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 253.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 233,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Acacia Research by 141.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

In related news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 15,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,582.18. The trade was a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

