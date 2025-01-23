Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 21.4% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in América Móvil by 36,692.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter worth $1,341,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Shares of AMX opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

