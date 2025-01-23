Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCI. Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

