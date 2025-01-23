Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Position Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

BSCT stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

