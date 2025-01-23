HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 614 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 67,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

