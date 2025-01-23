HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 30,461.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 573,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,130,000 after acquiring an additional 571,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 389,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hershey by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,029,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,127,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hershey by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after purchasing an additional 139,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,476,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $150.31 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

