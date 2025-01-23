HB Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,660,000 after buying an additional 103,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after buying an additional 776,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

