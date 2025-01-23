26,744 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 525,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 82,359 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FPE stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.