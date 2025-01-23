HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,388 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 113,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.