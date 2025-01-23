HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,388 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 113,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:DNP opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.