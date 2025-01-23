Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 55.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Twilio by 67.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 167.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

