Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $689.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $600.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,809,826.88. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,631. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

