Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 263.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7,802.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

