NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.85.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $216.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.07. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $202.25 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

