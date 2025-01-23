Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $549.83 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $490.05 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

