Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock Price

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinetik from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of KNTK opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.21 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

