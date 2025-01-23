DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of PRGS opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $70.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 45,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,474,000 after buying an additional 1,140,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,418,000 after buying an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 11.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,985,000 after buying an additional 99,479 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

