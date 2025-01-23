Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRAX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $86.93.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Praxis Precision Medicines

In other news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $424,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $459,031.14. The trade was a 48.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $660,767.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,140.20. The trade was a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

