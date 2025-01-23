HB Wealth Management LLC Has $455,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,104,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after buying an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $41,588,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 329.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 375,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.67 and a one year high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

