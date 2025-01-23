North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOA. CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NOA stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $581.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

