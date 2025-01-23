Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Holdings Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

