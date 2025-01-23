Scotiabank Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $247.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $233.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.72. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 121,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

