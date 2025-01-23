Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,260 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.15%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

