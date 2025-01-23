Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Price

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $11.20 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in N-able by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in N-able by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

