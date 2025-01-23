Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

