Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. HSBC cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.65.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

NYSE:PGR opened at $239.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Progressive has a 52 week low of $169.57 and a 52 week high of $270.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $46,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,042.20. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total value of $2,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,539,110.22. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,938 shares of company stock worth $7,473,490 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 114.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.