Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price.

KYMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.19. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $130,635.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,985.50. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

